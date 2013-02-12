DONETSK, Ukraine Feb 12 Ukraine has the potential to double or even triple its domestic production of gas over the next 10 years and could in the future become self-reliant in the fuel, an official for energy major Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday.

The former Soviet republic is seeking ways of becoming independent of Russia for strategic supplies of natural gas which are costly and often come with a political price tag.

Shell and Ukraine last month signed a landmark production-sharing agreement to develop the Yuzivska shale gas field in the east of the country and the Anglo-Dutch company is also participating, with Exxon-Mobil, in Black Sea offshore exploration in Skifska.

At a news conference in Donetsk in the east of Ukraine, Graham Tiley, Shell country manager, said only exploration surveys would show the real potential of shale gas reserves of Yuzivska.

But he went on: "I believe if you look across the projects in Ukraine - Yuzivska, Olesska, Skifska, there is the potential for Ukraine to double or triple its domestic production in the next decade.

"So I think it is possible in Ukraine to get back to the levels of production that there were in the past which would make Ukraine, in effect, self-reliant in gas," Tiley said.

Ukraine produced 20.2 billion cubic metres of gas in 2012 - but required almost 55 bcm to heat its homes and power its industries.

The former Soviet republic has Europe's third-largest shale gas reserves at 42 trillion cubic feet (1.2 trillion cubic metres), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But the real commercial volume available in Yuzivska will emerge only after exploratory surveys involving the drilling of 15 wells are carried out over the next few years.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky said last month that Shell would spend about two years and $410 million to explore the Yuzivska field and assess its reserves.