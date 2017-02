KIEV, April 23 Global energy majors have placed bids in tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in Ukraine, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Eduard Stavitsky said on Monday, adding that the government would pick winners in a month.

"Chevron CVX.N> and Eni have bid for Olesska (contract area)," Stavitsky told reporters. "Exxon Mobil , Shell and TNK-BP for Yuzivska." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by William Hardy)