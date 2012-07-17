KIEV, July 17 Ukraine, which struck deals with
Shell and Chevron to explore and develop two shale gas deposits
this year, may hold a tender for another shale gas field in
September, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources Dmytro Mormul
said on Tuesday.
"We will try to put up this area (for a tender) in early
September when everyone is back from vacations," Mormul said
when asked about the ministry's plans for the Slobozhanska shale
gas area in the eastern Kharkiv region.
He did not provide any details.
Ukraine has Europe's third-largest shale gas reserves at 42
trillion cubic feet (1.2 trillion cubic metres), according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, behind France and
Norway.
In May, Ukraine picked Shell and Chevron as
partners in ventures working on two potentially large shake gas
fields, Yuzivska and Olesska.
Ukraine imports about two-thirds of its gas from Russia at a
price that has been rising steadily for the last few years and
is expected to average about $415 per thousand cubic metres this
year.
The Kiev government hopes that developing domestic shale gas
deposits will ease its dependence on Moscow.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
editing by Keiron Henderson)