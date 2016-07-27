KIEV, July 27 A company set up by investment
fund Emerstone Energy has won a contract for shale gas
exploration in Ukraine, after Royal Dutch Shell PLC
withdrew as separatist violence erupted in Ukraine's
east.
State company Nadra Ukrainy on Wednesday named Yuzgas B.V.
as the winner of the tender.
Shale would help Ukraine's ambitions to cut its gas
purchases from Russia. Relations between the two plunged after
Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
The Yuzivska Field of 7,800 square kilometers could,
according to preliminary estimates, yield about 8-10 billion
cubic metres of gas per year.
It is located in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in areas
bordering territory seized by pro-Russian separatists. Since
2014 the conflict there has claimed more than 9,400 lives.
Ukraine in 2015 produced about 20 billion cubic meters of
gas and imported 16.5 billion.
"In circumstances of falling world oil prices Ukraine
sharply reduced the search of hydrocarbons," Nadra Ukrainy said
in a statement without giving an exact amount of planned
investments. "That is why it is important that the winner
committed to invest several hundred million dollars into the
programme of geological exploration at the Yuzivska site."
Yuzgas B.V. says on its website it was set up specifically
for the tender by Emerstone Energy, owned by Emerstone Capital
Partners.
The latter was founded by Jaroslav Kinach, head of a private
Canadian company Iskander Energy Corp and a former Ukraine
country head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD).
