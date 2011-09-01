KIEV, Sept 1 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Ukrainian state-run gas firm Ukrgasvydobuvannya signed a deal on Thursday on tight gas exploration in Ukraine aimed at boosting gas production in the former Soviet republic.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Peter Voser said the company would invest $200 million in probing and an additional $600 million in exploration.

"The agreement will allow us to increase gas exploration in Ukraine in the near future," said Ukraine's Fuel and Energy Minister Yuri Boiko.

Tight gas is a difficult-to-access unconventional gas and expensive to extract.

A top presidential official said this week that the deal could reduce Ukraine's dependence on Russian gas.

Ukraine, which imports about 60 percent of its gas for domestic consumption from Russia, has said its neighbour's prices are too high for Ukrainian goods to be competitive on world markets.

Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on new conditions for gas supply and Kiev has said the dispute could be moved to international courts.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Thursday that Kiev would try to agree new conditions of cooperation in the gas sector "one more time".

Earlier this month, Boiko said Ukraine planned to cut gas consumption to about 54 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011 from 64 bcm in 2010.

He also said Ukraine was seeking to cut imports of Russian gas to 27 bcm in 2011 from about 40 bcm in 2010.

But Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Ukraine of trying to "sponge" off Russia by seeking a cut in natural gas prices, ratcheting up the rhetoric in a pricing dispute that has disrupted supplies to the European Union in previous years.

Any dispute between Russia and Ukraine has important consequences for the EU as Ukraine is the main conduit for Russian gas supplies to Europe, with 95.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) flowing to Europe via its pipelines last year.