* Political agreement has been drafted
* Signing was seen as imminent last month
BRUSSELS Dec 12 Political turmoil will not stop
Ukrainian and Slovak authorities from going ahead with a
reverse-flow pipeline deal designed to reduce Ukraine's reliance
on Russian gas, Europe's Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger
said on Thursday.
"We have a draft memorandum of understanding due to be
accepted by the governments over the next few days. I am
confident that it will be possible despite the developments in
Kiev," Oettinger told reporters on Thursday.
European Commission officials and Ukraine's energy minister
said last month a deal to ship gas from the European Union
through Slovakia to Ukraine was all but agreed and just needed
to be signed by both sides.
Since then, Kiev has said it is not ready to sign a broader
deal with Europe called the Eastern Partnership, a four-year-old
programme of outreach to former Soviet states.
The failure to clinch that partnership deal has unleashed a
wave of popular protests in Ukraine.
Brussels has a keen interest in strengthening ties with
Kiev, whose gas price disputes with Russian state-controlled gas
export monopoly Gazprom have disrupted supplies to
Ukraine and the European Union.
Along with the talks on a wider political partnership, EU
officials have been seeking to convert Ukraine from a transit
state for Russian gas into an energy hub.
Under this plan, Ukraine would develop its own shale gas
reserves and ship gas to and from the 28-country European Union
with the help of pipelines in both directions and reverse flow.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis)