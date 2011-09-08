KIEV, Sept 8 Ukraine's Supreme Court has ordered that a ruling by a lower court to nationalise a 68.01 percent stake in Russian aluminium maker RUSAL's ZALK facility must be re-examined, the court said on Thursday.

"The decision has been made and the deal had been sent for a new examination," a court official said. She gave no further details.

In May, Ukrainian state prosecutors said the Kiev commercial court decided to nationalise ZALK after RUSAL subsidiary AvtoVaz-Invest failed to refinance one of the plant's loans.

At the time RUSAL said it would appeal the ruling and on Thursday it said it was pleased with the court's decision. "We welcome the decision of the court. We never had any doubt about the validity of our position," a company spokeswoman said.

In April, RUSAL shut down production of primary aluminium at ZALK, Ukraine's only aluminium smelter, citing high electricity costs.

The government cancelled a special energy subsidy for ZALK, located in Zaporizhya in southern Ukraine, in 2005, and the company has repeatedly said it needs the subsidy reinstated. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)