By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, May 27 Ukraine may never recover all of
the billions of dollars it has spent to co-host next month's
European soccer championship and the outlay might complicate its
chances of servicing its debt.
The staging of the month-long Euro 2012 tournament -
absorbing a total of $13.4 billion including $6.6 billion from
state coffers - is unlikely to make the former Soviet republic
any more inviting for foreign investment, analysts say.
And despite the hopes of tour operators and the authorities
themselves, once the competition - taking place in four
Ukrainian cities - is over and the fans have gone home, it is by
no means certain that Ukraine will have registered itself as a
new European tourist destination.
The mathematics of financing Euro 2012, being co-hosted with
Poland, are crucial for a country which faces $11.9 billion in
debt obligations this year, $5.3 billion of which is denominated
in foreign currencies - making it sensitive to movements on
foreign exchange markets.
The issue looms large as in June, the government has to
repay a $2 billion loan to Russia's VTB Capital and $500 million
in outstanding Eurobonds.
Kiev has failed to agree on a new credit line with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has for more than a year
been unable to issue Eurobonds to help cover state spending,
which has spiked ahead of October's parliamentary election.
The jailing of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, sentenced
to seven years in October for abuse of office, has hurt
confidence in Ukraine's creditworthiness and led to a boycott of
the sporting event by some of top European politicians.
"Ukraine will not receive any financial income or
significant economic impact from co-hosting the Euro 2012
championship," Andriy Kolpakov, managing partner at analytical
group Da Vinci AG, said. "And any possible improvement in image
has run up against internal politics and the European Union's
reaction to it."
Ukraine's high level of corruption has scared off some
foreign investors, while skyrocketing hotel prices have made
many soccer fans either cut short their stay or skip it
altogether and opt to follow their team's fortunes on
television.
Based on the government's programme, the state has spent
some $6.6 billion from its budget on Euro 2012 preparations - a
total which rises to $13.4 billion once input from state
companies and private investors are included.
"In effect, the (state) budget took on the additional debt
burden and taxpayers for many years to come will be paying for
the Euro soccer holiday," said Erik Nayman at brokerage Capital
Times.
Analysts at Da Vinci forecast financial losses suffered from
hosting the championship could total between $6 billion and $8
billion.
DROP IN THE OCEAN
The National Bank of Ukraine sees $1 billion in capital
flowing into the country from visitors who will spend on
restaurants, hotels and souvenirs during the month-long
championship in Kiev, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Lviv.
But some see lesser benefits and Da Vinci estimates the
influx at no more than $800 million.
Ukraine's authorities argue much of the spending was
necessary anyway.
"Without international airports and transport infrastructure
the country will not receive any foreign investment," Deputy
Prime Minister Borys Kolesnikov, charged with preparing for the
championship, said.
But not all agree.
"There is no direct correlation - foreign direct investment
(FDI) will increase only by improving the investment climate,
that is, with less bureaucracy," said Alexander Valchishen at
brokerage Investment Capital Ukraine.
Whether the money has been well spent is also a moot point.
"Despite years of preparation, a decent tourist
infrastructure and facilities have not been created to entice
the majority of the fans to return to Ukraine," Kolpakov said.
"You can forget about a serious surge of interest in Ukraine
from Western tourists."
So far there seems little evidence that FDI is following the
government's spending.
According to the State Statistics Service, FDI into Ukraine
was down last year at $4.6 billion, down from $4.7 billion in
2010 and significantly less than the $8 billion which Ukraine
attracted in 2005 in the wake of the pro-Western Orange
Revolution.
Nayman at Capital Times expects a huge debt burden on the
budget.
"If we assume a 12 percent interest per annum, that means
that about 10 billion hryvnias ($1.2 billion) from the budget
each year goes just to pay for interest payments. And then,
there is still the need to refinance the debt," he said.
Nayman added that around half of the state's current
domestic debt issued in bonds, or some 80 to 90 billion
hryvnias, can be directly linked to government spending on Euro
2012.
Some analysts say mounting state debt payments along with
unclear prospects for government borrowing on world capital
markets increase the risk of hryvnia instability.
"The government will be making every effort to prevent the
collapse of the hryvnia before the parliamentary elections,"
said Vasily Yurchishin at non-governmental think-tank Razumkov
Centre.
($1 = 8.0500 Ukraine hryvnias)
(Writing by Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Richard Balmforth in
Kiev; Editing by David Holmes)