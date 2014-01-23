KIEV Jan 23 An emergency session of the
Ukrainian parliament, called for by President Viktor Yanukovich
on Thursday, should look at all the questions which have arisen
in recent unrest including the opposition's demand for the
government's dismissal, the parliament speaker said.
"The opposition and the parliamentary majority should come
together and consider the questions which have arisen: the
resignation of the government and those questions linked to laws
passed by parliament," Volodymyr Rybak was quoted as saying on
the presidential web site.
He appeared to be referring to sweeping anti-protest laws
rammed through parliament last week by Yanukovich loyalists
which boosted mass demonstrations on the streets of Kiev and led
to violent clashes between protesters and police.