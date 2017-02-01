KIEV Feb 1 Ukraine's steel production rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in January to 2.1 million tonnes, local specialised news agency Uaprom said on Wednesday.

Steel production rose 5.5 percent in 2016 to 24.2 million tonnes as the industry picked up after a sharp fall in 2015 due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where most of the country's steel production is based.

Data from the producers' union showed pig iron output fell by 0.3 percent to 1.91 million tonnes in January, while rolled steel production rose by 9.8 percent to 1.86 million tonnes.

Steel, chemicals and agricultural goods make up the majority of Ukraine's exports. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)