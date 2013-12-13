KIEV Dec 13 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, facing mass protests calling for his resignation, will hold talks on Friday with former President Leonid Kravchuk, heads of parliamentary factions and church leaders.

A spokesman for Kravchuk said opposition leaders had been invited to the "round-table" meeting but that he did not know whether they would attend.

Vitaly Klitschko, a top opposition politician, said this week he would not hold talks with Yanukovich after protesters were attacked by riot police at a demonstration. A spokeswoman said on Friday Klitschko's position had not changed. Thousands of protesters have rallied in Kiev's central square for three weeks over the government's U-turn on policy away from the European Union towards Russia. They are demanding Yanukovich step down.