KIEV, May 12 A Ukrainian women's rights activist
stripped to the waist and seized the Euro-2012 soccer trophy
while it was on public display in Kiev on Saturday in a protest
against the exploitation of women during the forthcoming
championship.
The young woman, 23-year-old Yulia Kovpachik, strode up to
the silver trophy, which was on display as a tourist attraction
in central Kiev, ostensibly to be photographed alongside it like
hundreds of other sightseers.
But she then pulled down her red T-shirt to reveal the words
"Fuck Euro 2012" scrawled on her chest. As she grabbed hold of
the cup with both hands, she was seized by security guards, who
appeared to have had advanced warning of the protest.
They covered her with a sheet and took her off to a waiting
police car.
The protest appeared to be the first action in a campaign
against the championship by Femen, a Kiev-based women's rights
groups which regularly stages bare-breast protests in Ukraine -
and sometimes beyond - to highlight what it sees as political
injustice, social abuse and the exploitation of women in
Ukraine.
Femen says Euro-2012, which Ukraine is co-hosting with
Poland next month with the final in Kiev on July 1, will be a
magnet for sex tourists - one of the group's main targets.
Organisers expect Euro-2012 to attract about one million
foreign tourists.
Conscious of Ukraine's growing reputation as a new
destination for sex tourism, Euro-2012 organisers say they are
taking steps to curb prostitution during the month-long
tournament.
After Kovpachik's protest, Femen activist Olexandra
Shevchenko told reporters: "We came here today to stop this
Euro fan low-life from making a bordello out of Ukraine."
City authorities have mounted the Henri Delaunay trophy -
which weighs 7.6 kg (17 lbs) and is 60 centimetres (nearly two
feet) high - in a temporary display area on Kiev's Independence
Square.
Hundreds of sightseers were queuing up under the blazing sun
for souvenir photographs alongside it when Kovpachik staged her
demonstration.
Independence Square itself will be the centre of a huge
'fan-zone' during Euro-2012, capable of holding tens of
thousands of football supporters.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sophie Hares)