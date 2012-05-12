* Femen activist grabs Euro-2012 trophy
* Group says Euro-2012 will make a "Euro-bordello" of
Ukraine
* Activist seized by police next to Euro trophy
(Note strong language in paragraph 4; adds charge, cup not
damaged, other detail)
KIEV, May 12 A Ukrainian women's rights activist
stripped to the waist and seized the Euro-2012 soccer trophy
while it was on public display in Kiev on Saturday in a protest
against the forthcoming month-long championship.
The young woman, 23-year-old Yulia Kovpachik, is a member of
the Kiev-based Femen women's rights group which believes the
Euro-2012 soccer tournament being played in Ukraine next month
will encourage sex tourism.
Kovpachik strode up to the silver, 60 centimetre (two feet)
high trophy, which was on display as a tourist attraction in an
open air exhibition in central Kiev, ostensibly to be
photographed alongside it like hundreds of other sightseers.
But she then pulled down her red T-shirt to reveal the words
"Fuck Euro 2012" scrawled on her torso. As she grabbed hold of
the cup with both hands, she was seized by security guards, who
appeared to have had advanced warning of the protest.
They covered her with a sheet and took her off to a waiting
police car.
The protest appeared to be the first action in a campaign
against the championship by Femen which regularly stages
bare-breast protests in Ukraine - and sometimes beyond - to
highlight what it sees as political injustice, social abuse and
the exploitation of women in Ukraine.
Femen says Euro-2012, which Ukraine is co-hosting with
Poland next month with the final in Kiev on July 1, will be a
magnet for sex tourists - one of the group's main targets - and
will feed a booming sex industry.
About one million foreign tourists are expected in Ukraine
for the Euros.
Organisers said the 8 kg (17 lbs) Henri Delaunay cup was
undamaged though Kovpachik appeared to topple back under its
weight as security guards seized her. It was still on show in
late evening.
Femen's spokeswoman, Anna Gutsol, said Kovpachik, who staged
the protest on her 23rd birthday, was released after being told
she would have to appear in court on Monday on a charge of
hooliganism. The charge carries a maximum fine of 800 hryvnias
($100) and 15 days detention.
Conscious of Ukraine's growing reputation as a new
destination for sex tourism, Euro-2012 organisers say they are
taking steps to curb prostitution during the month-long
tournament.
After Kovpachik's protest, Femen activist Olexandra
Shevchenko told reporters: "We came here today to stop this
Euro fan low-life from making a bordello out of Ukraine."
City authorities have mounted the trophy in a temporary
exhibition area on Kiev's Independence Square.
Hundreds of sightseers were queuing up under the blazing sun
for souvenir photographs alongside it when Kovpachik staged her
demonstration.
Independence Square itself will be the centre of a huge
'fan-zone' during Euro-2012, capable of holding tens of
thousands of football supporters.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Maria Golovnina)