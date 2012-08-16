* Defence counsel says conviction "unlawful"
* Tymoshenko prosecution has upset ties with West
* Supporters stage painting protest
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 16 Defence lawyers for Ukrainian
ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko urged an appeals court on
Thursday to quash her conviction for abuse of office, but
prosecutors insisted she had damaged the state by brokering a
disadvantageous gas deal with Russia.
During a day-long hearing, the opposition leader's defence
argued that negotiating the gas agreement with Russia in 2009 as
prime minister constituted a political act which did not amount
to criminal action by her.
The prosecution said the evidence produced at her trial last
year bore out the charge that she had inflicted huge damage on
the state.
The hearing was later adjourned until Aug. 21.
Tymoshenko's jailing for seven years last October soured the
former Soviet republic's relations with the European Union,
which sees her as a victim of selective justice by President
Viktor Yanukovich, her political foe.
But, with a parliamentary election set for Oct. 28, the
Yanukovich leadership has shown no signs of releasing her and
are instead piling up other charges against her.
In a separate trial, which has been adjourned several times
because of back trouble which has confined her to hospital, she
is accused of embezzlement and tax evasion going back to alleged
offences when she was in business in the 1990s.
With Tymoshenko absent in a state-run hospital in the city
of Kharkiv, the appeal hearing in Kiev has also been adjourned
several times. But it went ahead on Thursday after her lawyers
said Tymoshenko wanted proceedings to continue in her absence.
Yanukovich's government says the 2009 deal, which ended a
crisis between Ukraine and Russia, its main supplier of natural
gas, saddled the country with an exorbitant price for gas
imports which had been a millstone on the economy since.
Laying out the basis for the appeal, her lawyer, Olexander
Plakhotniuk, said: "I consider that the sentence of the court is
unlawful. The court incorrectly applied criminal law and this is
the basis for overturning the sentence."
"I appeal to the court to overturn the judgment and halt the
case against Yulia Tymoshenko on the grounds of a lack of
criminal action," he said.
"Tymoshenko carried out political actions ... She was not in
the position to be able to act otherwise," Mykola Siry, another
of her defence lawyers, said.
If the conviction was allowed to stand, it would mean that
Ukraine had overturned the rules of law. "It will throw the
development of Ukraine in reverse," he said.
PAINTING PROTEST
State prosecutor Oksana Drogobytskaya said the arguments put
forward by the defence contradicted all the evidence supporting
a criminal case.
"When we have clear figures of damage to the state carried
out by the accused, the assertion by the defence that there is
no criminal action in the activities of Tymoshenko sounds a
little strange from a judicial point of view," she said.
Some parliamentary supporters of Tymoshenko tried to nail up
in court a reproduction of a Renaissance painting depicting a
corrupt judge being flayed alive, Interfax news agency said.
Judge Stanlislav Myshchenko said they would be expelled if
there were further attempts to disturb court proceedings.
Tymoshenko has denied betraying the national interest and
says she is the victim of a vendetta by Yanukovich who beat her
for the presidency in a run-off in February 2010.
Tymoshenko was a leader of the 2004 Orange Revolution
protests which derailed Yanukovich's first bid for the
presidency, but failed to produce a strong unified government.
Since Yanukovich defeated her in the election, some of her
opposition allies have also faced corruption-related charges.
In the political fall-out from her prosecution, the European
Union shelved agreements on political association and free trade
with Ukraine, while the United States has also criticised the
court action against her as politically motivated.