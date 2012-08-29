BRUSSELS Aug 29 The European Union urged
Ukraine to reform its judicial system on Wednesday after former
Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lost her appeal against an abuse
of office conviction and another leading opposition figure was
jailed earlier this month.
"We stress the importance for the Ukrainian authorities to
take concrete steps to address the systemic problems of the
judiciary," Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton.
"These should also redress the effects of selective justice,
including in the cases of Mrs. Tymoshenko, Mr. Lutsenko and
others, and prevent such failures from occurring again," he said
referring to Yuri Lutsenko, who was sentenced to two years in
prison on Aug 17.
A Ukrainian high court dismissed Tymoshenko's appeal despite
months of pressure FROM the European Union and the United States
over the conviction last October of 51-year-old opposition
leader Tymoshenko.
In another blow to Ukraine's opposition, a Tymoshenko ally
Lutsenko, a former interior minister, was convicted of acting
negligently in authorising surveillance. He is already serving a
four-year term for embezzlement and the conviction was not
expected to add to his time in prison.
"We are deeply disappointed with the consequences of the
current situation, as two important leaders of the opposition
are prevented from standing for parliamentary elections," said
Mann.