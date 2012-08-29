BRUSSELS Aug 29 The European Union urged Ukraine to reform its judicial system on Wednesday after former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lost her appeal against an abuse of office conviction and another leading opposition figure was jailed earlier this month.

"We stress the importance for the Ukrainian authorities to take concrete steps to address the systemic problems of the judiciary," Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

"These should also redress the effects of selective justice, including in the cases of Mrs. Tymoshenko, Mr. Lutsenko and others, and prevent such failures from occurring again," he said referring to Yuri Lutsenko, who was sentenced to two years in prison on Aug 17.

A Ukrainian high court dismissed Tymoshenko's appeal despite months of pressure FROM the European Union and the United States over the conviction last October of 51-year-old opposition leader Tymoshenko.

In another blow to Ukraine's opposition, a Tymoshenko ally Lutsenko, a former interior minister, was convicted of acting negligently in authorising surveillance. He is already serving a four-year term for embezzlement and the conviction was not expected to add to his time in prison.

"We are deeply disappointed with the consequences of the current situation, as two important leaders of the opposition are prevented from standing for parliamentary elections," said Mann.