KIEV Oct 11 Former Ukrainian Prime Minister
Yulia Tymoshenko's career is a long series of big -- and mostly
successful -- political wagers. But luck appears to have
abandoned her when she made the last one -- brokering a 2009 gas
deal with Russia.
On Tuesday, a Ukrainian court sentenced the 50-year-old to
seven years in prison for abusing her power in forcing through
the gas deal which her opponents say saddled Ukraine with an
exorbitant price for gas.
Tymoshenko, the fiercest foe of President Viktor Yanukovich,
has denied any wrongdoing. She has accused Yanukovich of
carrying out a political vendetta against her, a view shared by
many in the West.
However, while expressing concern over what they see as a
politically-motivated trial, Western diplomats have stressed
they did not consider Tymoshenko a saint.
She earned the nickname "gas princess" in late 1990s after
becoming one of the main re-sellers of Russian gas under the
government of prime minister Pavlo Lazarenko, who was later
jailed in the United States for money laundering and fraud.
BLINKING GAME WITH RUSSIA
Tymoshenko's gas trading experience became relevant once
again in January 2009 when Kiev and Moscow were locked in a
fresh pricing row that threatened to leave Europe without energy
supplies at the coldest time of the year.
Viktor Yushchenko, president at the time, had limited powers
following constitutional reform which clipped his wings, and was
on bad terms with the Russian leadership over his nationalist
rhetoric and NATO membership aspirations.
So it was natural that Tymoshenko stepped in and started
negotiations with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
However, the resulting deal with Gazprom raised
eyebrows both at home and abroad.
After refusing Gazprom's offer to buy gas at $250 per
thousand cubic metres (tcm) as too expensive, Ukraine agreed to
a price formula that used $450 per tcm as the basis for
calculations, with adjustments for global oil product prices.
According to a June 2009 U.S. Department of State cable
published by anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, a World Bank official
said in a conversation with a U.S. diplomat that "Russia had a
great deal".
Ukraine's gas prices were 10 percent higher than Germany's,
whereas Ukraine was getting half of what it should for transit,
according to the leaked cable.
Another cable quoted Ukrainian magnate Dmytro Firtash as
saying that Ukraine could have won the gas war simply by waiting
out Russia since disruptions of European supplies would have
destroyed Gazprom's reputation.
SHORT-TERM GAINS
But Tymoshenko's team touted immediate gains from the
agreement such as averting a domestic energy crisis and securing
an average gas price of about $230 for 2009 thanks to a special
first-year discount.
The strategy appeared to be working for some time, as
evidenced by yet another leaked U.S. diplomatic cable, this time
from September 2009 when campaigning for the January-February
2010 presidential election was in full force.
"Tymoshenko appears to come out on top, for now, with this
agreement," the cable said.
"... Russia's decision to let Ukraine purchase only what it
needs in gas will ease Naftogaz's growing financial burden and
could bolster Tymoshenko's presidential campaign by showing she
was able to avoid conflict with Russia."
However, Tymoshenko's arch-rival Yanukovich beat her by a
few percentage points in the election run-off and she had to
quit the premiership shortly afterwards while state prosecutors
started investigating, among other things, the "gas affair".
Making matters worse, the gas price defined by the 2009
formula has since sky-rocketed and is expected to reach about
$400 per tcm in the fourth quarter of this year -- taking into
account a $100 discount brokered by the new government.
Attempts by Yanukovich's cabinet to renegotiate the 2009
deal have so far been unsuccessful and Moscow warned Kiev on
Tuesday against trying to use Tymoshenko's trial as leverage.
"The gas agreements in question were drawn up in strict
compliance with the laws of Russia and Ukraine and the
applicable norms of international law," the Russian Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
It is not yet clear whether Tymoshenko will indeed serve a
seven-year prison term as Yanukovich, pressured by the West,
hinted on Tuesday that criminal laws may be tweaked by the time
an appeals court decides on her case.
But there is little doubt the current government will
continue to blame her for rising gas prices, especially if it
follows advice from the International Monetary Fund and passes
the price hikes onto households.
And if Yanukovich manages to renegotiate the contract, as he
hopes to do this year, it will provide him with valuable credit
for future elections.
"Tymoshenko had hoped that the 2009 contracts would serve as
an engine that would drive her to the presidency, but she
blundered and now Ukraine has to pay more (for gas) than
Europe," said analyst Valentyn Zemlyansky who worked as Naftogaz
spokesman in January 2009.
