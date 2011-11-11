(Adds lawyer's comment, details, background)
KIEV Nov 11 Ukraine's former prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko, sentenced to seven years in prison
for abuse of office, has been charged with tax evasion, theft
and concealing foreign currency revenues, the State Tax
Administration said on Friday.
The new charges indicate that she is less likely to go free
in the near future despite calls from the West for her release,
keeping Ukraine's ties with the European Union strained.
The charges are linked to her activities as head of gas
trading firm United Energy Systems of Ukraine, a post she held
in the 1990s, an administration statement said.
Her lawyer Serhiy Vlasenko dismissed them as "baseless".
Tymoshenko was found guilty on Oct. 11 of abusing her powers
as prime minister in 2009 when she forced through a gas supply
deal between Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz and Russia's
Gazprom.
Tymoshenko has denied all charges against her and said her
trial reflected a political vendetta waged by President Viktor
Yanukovich, who narrowly beat her in the former Soviet
republic's 2010 presidential election.
Echoing her position, the European Union has warned Ukraine
it may not sign bilateral deals on political association and
free trade if Tymoshenko remains in jail.
There is a possibility her conviction will be overturned by
an appeals court or reclassified as a non-felony by parliament.
However, state prosecutors have said they could launch more
cases against Tymoshenko and were studying her possible
involvement in a 1996 contract killing of a parliament deputy --
which her supporters have denied.
Supporters of Tymoshenko, 50, say her health is
deteriorating as she has been in a detention centre since early
August and now has trouble walking.
A member of a state-appointed medical team tasked with
assessing Tymoshenko's health said on Friday she had been told
to stay in bed but a diagnosis of her illness had not yet been
established, according to Interfax news agency.
Tymoshenko was a leader of the 2004 Orange Revolution which
doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency. She served
twice as prime minister before losing the 2010 election to
Yanukovich in a bitterly fought runoff.
Her supporters say he is seeking to extinguish her as a
political force before a parliamentary election next October.
