KIEV, April 30 Ukraine described threats by
European powers to boycott the Euro soccer championship it will
host in June as a return to Cold War tactics on Monday, after
several leaders called off their visits over the treatment of a
leading opposition politician.
Relations between Ukraine and the European Union have been
strained by the conviction of Yulia Tymoshenko last October, in
a case her supporters say was politically driven.
A German government spokesman said any visit by Chancellor
Angela Merkel to Ukraine during the tournament was linked to the
Tymoshenko's fate.
Earlier, Czech President Vaclav Klaus joined German
President Joachim Gauck in cancelling participation at a summit
of central European presidents in the Ukrainian Black Sea resort
of Yalta on May 11-12 over Tymoshenko's case.
Ukraine now faces more potential boycotts by European
politicians during the tournament it will co-host with Poland.
EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding has also urged Michel
Platini, president of European football's governing body UEFA,
to raise the issue of Tymoshenko with Ukraine.
Commenting on the possible boycott by Merkel, Ukrainian
foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Voloshin said he hoped the
report was untrue.
"I would not like to think that German state leaders can
reanimate methods of the Cold War period and make sports a
hostage of politics," he said in an interview with the Interfax
news agency on Monday.
Relations between Ukraine and the EU were soured further
this month by Tymoshenko's allegations that prison guards beat
her.
Tymoshenko, 51, the main political rival of Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich, was jailed for seven years after a
court ruled she exceeded her powers as prime minister when
forcing through a 2009 gas deal with Russia.
She is detained in a prison in the city of Kharkiv, one of
the venues of the Euro championship.
She led the 2004 Orange Revolution which doomed Yanukovich's
first bid for the presidency. She has since served twice as
prime minister but lost the 2010 presidential vote to Yanukovich
in a close run-off.
The European Union has warned Kiev its members will not
ratify milestone deals on political association and free trade
with the former Soviet republic as long as Tymoshenko, who has
served twice as prime minister, remains in prison.
But Yanukovich, who Tymoshenko says has personally
orchestrated her conviction, has refused to intervene and
prosecutors have heaped more charges on Tymoshenko leading to a
fresh tax evasion trial which opened this month.
The opposition leader has been on hunger strike since last
Friday when she said she was assaulted by guards, an accusation
denied by prison authorities. Jail officials have said she may
be force-fed.
Her family and lawyers say she is suffering from chronic
back pain and has trouble walking. However, Tymoshenko refuses
to be treated by state-appointed doctors, saying she does not
trust them.
Germany has offered to arrange her treatment in a Berlin
clinic but Kiev has said it would rather organise treatment by
German doctors in Ukraine.
Ukraine hopes to improve its image and boost tourism by
hosting the Euro championship and attracting an estimated 1
million sports fans.
However, a series of blasts in the city of Dnipropetrovsk
last Friday which injured 30 people and whose perpetrators
remain at large, have added to concerns about the tournament.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Pravin Char)