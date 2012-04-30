KIEV, April 30 Ukraine described threats by European powers to boycott the Euro soccer championship it will host in June as a return to Cold War tactics on Monday, after several leaders called off their visits over the treatment of a leading opposition politician.

Relations between Ukraine and the European Union have been strained by the conviction of Yulia Tymoshenko last October, in a case her supporters say was politically driven.

A German government spokesman said any visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Ukraine during the tournament was linked to the Tymoshenko's fate.

Earlier, Czech President Vaclav Klaus joined German President Joachim Gauck in cancelling participation at a summit of central European presidents in the Ukrainian Black Sea resort of Yalta on May 11-12 over Tymoshenko's case.

Ukraine now faces more potential boycotts by European politicians during the tournament it will co-host with Poland.

EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding has also urged Michel Platini, president of European football's governing body UEFA, to raise the issue of Tymoshenko with Ukraine.

Commenting on the possible boycott by Merkel, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Voloshin said he hoped the report was untrue.

"I would not like to think that German state leaders can reanimate methods of the Cold War period and make sports a hostage of politics," he said in an interview with the Interfax news agency on Monday.

Relations between Ukraine and the EU were soured further this month by Tymoshenko's allegations that prison guards beat her.

Tymoshenko, 51, the main political rival of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, was jailed for seven years after a court ruled she exceeded her powers as prime minister when forcing through a 2009 gas deal with Russia.

She is detained in a prison in the city of Kharkiv, one of the venues of the Euro championship.

She led the 2004 Orange Revolution which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency. She has since served twice as prime minister but lost the 2010 presidential vote to Yanukovich in a close run-off.

The European Union has warned Kiev its members will not ratify milestone deals on political association and free trade with the former Soviet republic as long as Tymoshenko, who has served twice as prime minister, remains in prison.

But Yanukovich, who Tymoshenko says has personally orchestrated her conviction, has refused to intervene and prosecutors have heaped more charges on Tymoshenko leading to a fresh tax evasion trial which opened this month.

The opposition leader has been on hunger strike since last Friday when she said she was assaulted by guards, an accusation denied by prison authorities. Jail officials have said she may be force-fed.

Her family and lawyers say she is suffering from chronic back pain and has trouble walking. However, Tymoshenko refuses to be treated by state-appointed doctors, saying she does not trust them.

Germany has offered to arrange her treatment in a Berlin clinic but Kiev has said it would rather organise treatment by German doctors in Ukraine.

Ukraine hopes to improve its image and boost tourism by hosting the Euro championship and attracting an estimated 1 million sports fans.

However, a series of blasts in the city of Dnipropetrovsk last Friday which injured 30 people and whose perpetrators remain at large, have added to concerns about the tournament. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Pravin Char)