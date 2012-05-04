(Updates with German doctor remarks)
By Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV May 4 Ukraine rejected a demand on Friday
from jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko for a criminal
probe into what she calls severe beatings at the hands of prison
guards - claims which alarmed Western leaders who view her as a
political prisoner.
Tymoshenko - who is on hunger strike and has complained for
months of crippling back pain but refused treatment from
Ukrainian medics - has agreed to accept treatment from a German
doctor at a Ukrainian hospital, a doctor who saw her said.
The case has embittered Ukraine's relationship with the
European Union weeks before it co-hosts the continent's soccer
championship, a prestige event that was meant to be a showcase
for the ex-Soviet state's dreams of European integration.
Tymoshenko, 51, says she is the victim of a vendetta by her
rival, President Viktor Yanukovich. Last week she said prison
guards had beaten her during a forced visit to a hospital. Her
supporters circulated photographs showing bruises on her arms
and abdomen.
The allegations revived outrage in the West over her plight
which some European politicians say reflects a decline in
democratic standards in the former Soviet republic since
Yanukovich came to power in February 2010.
Prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka said on Friday his office
had been unable to verify Tymoshenko's claims of physical
mistreatment and he refused to open a criminal inquiry.
"Following an investigation, the request to launch a
criminal case has been denied," he told reporters.
Tymoshenko, 51, has been in detention since last August and
declared a hunger strike in prison on April 20 in protest at
being mistreated. She has said that she cannot trust Ukrainian
doctors because they work for the authorities.
Germany, one of the countries that has been most outspoken
over her case, had offered to treat her back pain in Berlin, but
Pshonka said she would not be permitted to travel.
After seeing Tymoshenko in prison in the eastern Ukraine
city of Kharkiv, Doctor Karl Max Einhaupl of Berlin's Charite
clinic said she had "provisionally agreed" to be treated by one
of his colleagues in a local hospital starting from May 8.
SELECTIVE JUSTICE
The European Union, partner in Ukraine's declared drive to
European integration, has condemned Tymoshenko's conviction on
abuse-of-office charges last October as an example of selective
justice. It has shelved landmark deals on political association
and free trade with Ukraine over the issue.
Some European politicians have cancelled plans to visit
Ukraine on May 11 for a gathering on Central European issues in
the southern resort of Yalta.
Leaders are also threatening to boycott the ceremonial
opening of next month's Euro-2012 soccer championship, a
month-long event which Ukraine is co-hosting with Poland.
Despite Western pressure, Yanukovich, who narrowly beat
Tymoshenko in the 2010 presidential election, has refused to
intervene to free her, and prosecutors have brought to court
fresh tax evasion charges against her which carry a sentence of
up to 12 years.
Tymoshenko has been suffering from chronic back pain for
months and has trouble walking, her family says.
Tymoshenko was one of the leaders of the 2004 Orange
Revolution protests which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for
presidency but failed to produce a strong ruling coalition,
allowing him to make a comeback in 2010.
Tymoshenko says the charges brought against her are driven
by Yanukovich's desire for personal revenge.
(Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Richard Balmforth; Editing by
Peter Graff)