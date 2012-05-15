* Former prime minister's jailing has caused outcry in West
* Appeal hearing due to resume during Euro soccer tournament
KIEV May 15 A Ukrainian court delayed hearings
on Tuesday into former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's appeal
against last year's abuse-of-office conviction, a verdict seen
by many Western nations as politically motivated.
The European Union has condemned the former Soviet
republic's ruling and Tymoshenko's seven-year prison sentence,
urging her release and shelving landmark association and free
trade deals with Ukraine over the issue.
European leaders are also mulling a political boycott of the
European football championship which Ukraine will host in June
and July together with Poland.
The delay means the hearings will resume during the
Euro-2012 soccer tournament and less than a week before the July
1 final in Kiev.
Ukraine's Specialised Supreme Court on civil and criminal
cases was due to begin hearings into Tymoshenko's appeal on
Tuesday.
But state prosecutors asked the court to give them more time
so they can study additional information on the case and because
of the absence of Tymoshenko, who was this week moved from
prison into a hospital to be treated for chronic back pain.
"The prosecution's motion is granted," judge Stanislav
Mishchenko said, adjourning the trial until June 26.
Originally seen as a way of promoting Ukraine's ambition of
joining the European mainstream, the tournament risks becoming
an embarrassment to the Kiev government due to Western outrage
over the Tymoshenko case.
Some European politicians have said they will stay away from
Euro 2012 matches in protest, but EU foreign ministers on Monday
held back from formulating a common policy on whether to boycott
the event.
EU officials were expected to spell out the bloc's view of
possible future cooperation with Ukraine when they met Ukrainian
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov in Brussels on Tuesday.
Rising tension was illustrated by a heated exchange last
week when German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Ukraine was a
"dictatorship", likening it to Belarus in a
comment that Azarov then described as "inappropriate".
Tymoshenko, 51, was a leader of the 2004 Orange Revolution
which derailed Yanukovich's first bid for presidency. She has
since served twice as prime minister before losing the February
2010 election to Yanukovich.
Last October, Tymoshenko was found guilty of abusing her
powers as prime minister in forcing through a 2009 gas deal with
Russia which, according to Yanukovich's government, has saddled
Ukraine with exorbitant prices for vital energy supplies.
She denied the charges and said she was the victim of a
vendetta by Yanukovich who has refused to intervene in her case
before all appeal venues are exhausted.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Ireland)