* Appeal hearing due to resume during Euro soccer tournament
* Former prime minister's jailing has caused outcry in West
* Tymoshenko's German doctor complains about lack of privacy
* Cold War methods don't work in modern world -Ukraine
KIEV, May 15 Ukraine, threatened with a
political boycott of the European soccer championship it
co-hosts next month over the jailing of opposition politician
Yulia Tymoshenko, on Tuesday put off a ruling on her appeal
until the tournament is under way.
The European Union has condemned Tymoshenko's
abuse-of-office conviction last October and her seven-year
prison sentence as politically motivated. It has called for her
release and shelved landmark association and free trade deals
with Ukraine over the issue.
European leaders are also considering a boycott of Ukraine's
part of the European football championship, which it will stage
in June and July together with Poland. The delay
means Tymoshenko's hearings will resume during the Euro 2012
tournament and less than a week before the July 1 final in Kiev.
Her defence lawyer criticised the ruling as an manoeuvre to
keep Tymoshenko behind bars for as long as possible, and a
doctor sent by the German government to treat her said a lack of
privacy was undermining his work.
Ukraine's Specialised Supreme Court on civil and criminal
cases was to begin hearings into Tymoshenko's appeal on Tuesday.
But state prosecutors asked the court to give them more time
so they could study further information on the case and because
of the absence of Tymoshenko, who this week was moved from
prison into a hospital to be treated for chronic back pain.
"The prosecution's motion is granted," Judge Stanislav
Mishchenko said, adjourning the trial until June 26.
Tymoshenko's lawyer Serhiy Vlasenko said the aim of the move
was to delay an ultimate appeal in the European Court for Human
Rights.
"The authorities have decided to put off the process,"
Tymoshenko's party Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) quoted him as
saying on its website.
SPECTRE OF EMBARRASSMENT
Originally seen as a way of promoting Ukraine's ambition of
joining the European mainstream, the tournament risks becoming
an embarrassment to the Kiev government due to Western outrage
over the Tymoshenko case.
Some European politicians have said they will stay away from
Euro 2012 matches in protest, but EU foreign ministers on Monday
held back from formulating a common policy on whether to boycott
the event.
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned calls for a
boycott as counterproductive. "We are deeply convinced that Cold
War methods do not work in the modern world," ministry spokesman
Oleg Voloshin told reporters. "Any kind of isolation of Ukraine
by the West hinders the development of democracy."
EU officials were expected to spell out the bloc's view of
possible future cooperation with Ukraine when they met Ukrainian
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov in Brussels on Tuesday.
Rising tension was illustrated by a heated exchange last
week when German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Ukraine was a
"dictatorship", likening it to Belarus in a
comment that Azarov then described as "inappropriate".
Under a deal between the German and Ukrainian governments, a
doctor from Berlin-based clinic Charite is treating Tymoshenko
in a state-run hospital in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
On Tuesday, the doctor, Lutz Harms, complained that constant
surveillance and the decision by the state prison service to
publish the schedule of Tymoshenko's medical procedures this
week undermined her treatment.
"It is hard to build relations between the doctor and the
patient if you are not allowed to stay alone (with Tymoshenko),"
he told reporters through an interpreter outside the hospital.
"The situation has become rather problematic because
confidential treatment plans have been published by the media, a
situation unimaginable in most countries... We need to see if
further treatment makes any sense."
Tymoshenko, 51, was a leader of the 2004 Orange Revolution
that derailed Yanukovich's first bid for presidency. She has
since served twice as prime minister before losing the February
2010 election to Yanukovich.
Last October, Tymoshenko was found guilty of abusing her
powers as prime minister in forcing through a 2009 gas deal with
Russia which, according to Yanukovich's government, has saddled
Ukraine with exorbitant prices for vital energy supplies.
She denied the charges and said she was the victim of a
vendetta by Yanukovich, who has refused to intervene in her case
before all appeal venues are exhausted.
