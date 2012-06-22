* Trial of ex-PM for tax evasion to resume next week
* Another court to hear her appeal against 7-year sentence
* EU politicians have boycotted Euro 2012 because of her
By Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV, June 22 Ukraine, crying foul over its
elimination from the European soccer championship, will be
challenged next week to show its own commitment to fair play
when jailed prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko resumes her legal
battles.
A number of European politicians have boycotted Euro 2012
matches in the former Soviet republic in protest at Tymoshenko's
jailing last October which the West sees as an example of
selective justice.
Next week, Tymoshenko, the key opponent of President Viktor
Yanukovich, will seek to have her seven-year sentence overturned
while defending against a new tax evasion charge in trials that
could shape Ukraine's relations with the European Union for the
coming years.
So far, pressure from the EU, which has urged Tymoshenko's
release and shelved landmark deals on free trade and political
association with Kiev over the issue, has had no effect.
Yanukovich has said he will not intervene before all the
trials and appeals are over while Ukrainian prosecutors have
heaped fresh charges on her, saying they suspected Tymoshenko of
involvement in a 1996 contract killing.
Tymoshenko, 51, who is now being treated for back trouble in
a state-run hospital, has dismissed all charges against her as
part of a personal vendetta by Yanukovich, who, in turn, says
his government is merely fighting corruption.
Ukraine's co-hosting of the Euro 2012 soccer championship
has diverted attention from internal problems.
If any injustice has been felt it has been over a disallowed
goal which handed England victory over Ukraine and eliminated
the host nation from the competition.
Despite being locked up, Tymoshenko has made her presence
felt at Euro 2012 matches with some fans wearing "Free Yulia"
T-shirts.
Because of the boycott by some foreign leaders, Yanukovich
has mostly shared his VIP box at matches with political allies,
local government officials and representatives of European
soccer body UEFA.
Tymoshenko has been convicted for abusing her power as prime
minister when brokering a 2009 gas deal with Russia which
Yanukovich's government says saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant
fuel price.
ADJOURNMENT POSSIBLE
It is not clear if she will attend either the tax evasion
trial in the city of Kharkiv, where her prison and hospital are
located, on June 25 or the appeal trial in Kiev the following
day.
Ukraine's state prison service said on Friday Tymoshenko was
awaiting advice from a German doctor who will treat her on
Sunday.
"The defence will insist that Tymoshenko had committed no
crime," her lawyer Olexander Plakhotnyuk told reporters on
Thursday.
But analysts say both trials are likely to be adjourned
again and resume after the end of the soccer championship.
"I do not think this story can take a sharp turn during Euro
2012 when so many eyes are on Ukraine," said political analyst
Mykhailo Pogrebinsky.
Another analyst, Volodymyr Fesenko, also expected
proceedings to be adjourned.
"Handing down a sentence that keeps Tymoshenko in prison
would be bad for the authorities during Euro 2012 and it is very
unlikely she will be acquitted," he said.
Tymoshenko, who shot to international fame for helping lead
the 2004 Orange Revolution protests which derailed Yanukovich's
first bid for presidency, served twice as prime minister.
After losing the 2010 presidential election to Yanukovich,
Tymoshenko and a number of her cabinet's members faced
corruption-related charges which she described as repression
against opposition.
Her case has threatened to undermine Ukraine's efforts to
present itself as a rightful member of the European mainstream
by co-hosting the continental soccer championship together with
Poland.
The French government has said it would boycott Ukrainian
soccer venues even if France made it into the final on July 1 in
Kiev. Other EU countries have said they may follow suit.
