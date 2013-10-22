KIEV Oct 22 Two European Union ministers urged
Ukraine on Tuesday to stop "bluffing" and reach a deal on the
release of jailed former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
"The time for bluffing is over on both sides now. It's time
for action," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
after he and Sweden's Carl Bildt met Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich.
A deal to release Tymoshenko, who the EU says was the victim
of a political trial, is vital for the signing of landmark
agreements between Ukraine and the bloc at a summit in Vilnius,
Lithuania, on Nov. 28. EU foreign ministers will also hold a
decisive, pre-summit meeting to discuss Ukraine on Nov. 18.