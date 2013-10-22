* Yanukovich warned that time is running out
* Landmark EU-Ukraine deal hinges on case of ex-PM
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 22 Two European Union ministers urged
Ukraine on Tuesday to stop "bluffing" and reach a deal on the
release of jailed former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko because
time was running out.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Sweden's Carl
Bildt met Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich amid a flurry of
diplomatic activity aimed at nailing down a compromise on the
Tymoshenko row which threatens the signing of landmark
agreements with the EU next month.
The 28-member bloc says the opposition leader, Yanukovich's
fiercest opponent, was the victim of a political trial when she
was jailed for seven years in 2011 for abuse of office.
Her case has become symbolic for the EU of "selective
justice" which the bloc wants ended in the former Soviet
republic before agreements on association and free trade are
signed in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Nov. 28.
Though he badly wants the agreements to cement a course of
Euro-integration, Yanukovich is anxious to keep Tymoshenko out
of action as a political force as he prepares for the run-up to
a re-election bid in February 2015 and has stalled over
releasing her.
With pressure mounting on him, he has now offered now to
sign a law to allow her to go to EU member Germany for medical
treatment for spinal problems, if such a draft were adopted by
parliament.
But he has balked at a call by European mediators to pardon
her and wipe out altogether her sentence - something which
opposition supporters of Tymoshenko are still asking for.
Drafts of possible legislation floated by pro-Yanukovich
deputies envisage her going to Germany only as a convicted
criminal and returning to Ukraine to complete her sentence after
treatment.
'TIME FOR ACTION'
As politicians from the ruling Regions Party and the
opposition wrangled over a solution, the two EU ministers,
Sikorski and Bildt, warned time was running out.
"The time for bluffing is over on both sides now. It's time
for action," Sikorski said standing alongside Bildt after a
meeting of more than one hour with Yanukovich in Kiev.
The agreements scheduled to be signed in Vilnius would mark
a historic shift towards the West and away from Russia for
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.
Irish politician Pat Cox and former Polish President
Aleksander Kwasniewski, EU envoys who are shuttling to and fro
in pursuit of a compromise, saw Tymoshenko in hospital in
Kharkiv where she is being treated under prison guard. They also
met a senior member of Ukraine's presidential administration and
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.
There was no word from them on how negotiations were going
and it was not known if they were still pressing for a pardon
for her. The two men will report back to the European Parliament
in time for a decisive, pre-summit meeting by the EU on Nov. 18
when the 28 member states will try to map out a joint position
on Ukraine.
Sikorski and Bildt declined to go into details of what they
themselves discussed with Yanukovich. They declined too to say
how Cox and Kwasniewski's mission was progressing, but added
their findings would be crucial.
"We will not go into details, but what they report will be
decisive. If there is a green light from Pat Cox and Alexander
Kwasniewski there will be a green light for Ukraine in Europe,"
Bildt said.
"Without a green light from them, there will not be a green
light. This is the political reality of the day ... We are now
approaching crunch time," he said.
There was no word from Tymoshenko on whether she was
prepared to accept Yanukovich's proposal. Her party
Batkyvshchyna said on Monday that the solution lay solely in
Yanukovich's hands and did not require any new laws being
passed.