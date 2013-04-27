MOSCOW, April 27 Ukraine's presidential pardon
commission said on Saturday it was too soon to consider
pardoning Yulia Tymoshenko, the president's main political rival
whose continuing detention is a major obstacle to improved ties
with the West.
The commission said that as some criminal charges against
Tymoshenko were still being investigated and the courts had not
yet ruled, the "issue of her pardon is premature."
On Thursday, foreign ministers of several EU countries
visited Ukraine and said there was unlikely to be rapid progress
on free trade and political association deals, citing the
Tymoshenko case as a major obstacle.
Tymoshenko was sentenced to seven years in prison in October
2011 for crimes related to a 2009 gas deal with Russia which
Yanukovich says saddled Ukraine with exorbitant energy prices.
Since last May, Tymoshenko, who served twice as prime
minister before narrowly losing the 2010 presidential run-off to
Yanukovich, has been receiving treatment for back trouble in a
state-run hospital in the city of Kharkiv.
Yanukovich himself says he cannot order her release because
Tymoshenko is due to be tried on tax evasion and embezzlement
charges and is being investigated in a murder case. She denies
all the charges.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)