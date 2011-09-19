KIEV, Sept 19 Ukraine's parliament will consider a law to reclassify charges against ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko no earlier than next week, the speaker said on Monday, adding there was little support for the move that could end her trial.

The European Union warned the former Soviet republic this month that it could scrap planned bilateral deals on free trade and political association if Tymoshenko, the fiercest opponent of President Viktor Yanukovich, was jailed.

Tymoshenko, accused by state prosecutors of illegally forcing state energy firm Naftogaz into a 2009 gas deal with Russia's Gazprom , is on trial and faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a bar on holding public office.

Under arrest since early August, she denies all charges as political vendetta by Yanukovich who narrowly beat her in the 2010 presidential election.

Senior European diplomats said last week they supported a proposal to reclassify her alleged offence as an administrative one rather than as a felony.

Yanukovich's office mentioned the possibility of such a move last week and members of parliament have submitted several draft laws that would amend Ukraine's criminal code, but parliamentary speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn said it was too early to consider them.

"Today, sensing the mood, I supported the proposal ... not to put several draft laws on this issue on the parliament's agenda because they would not be supported," Interfax news agency quoted Lytvyn as saying.

The parliament is dominated by supporters of Yanukovich. His prime minister, Mykola Azarov, said last week the EU's ultimatum was "immoral".

Yanukovich's government hopes to initial an association agreement and a free trade agreement with the EU in December.

Tymoshenko, 50, whose trial is due to resume on Sept. 27, gained prominence as a leader of the 2004 "Orange Revolution" which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency but failed to produce a strong unified government. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Elizabeth Piper)