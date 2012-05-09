(Corrects to show Yanukovich at celebrations in par 13)
* Plight of ex-PM has caused outcry in West
* Authorities deny she was beaten in jail
* German doctor to oversee her treatment for back pains
* Yanukovich licks his wounds after calling off summit
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, May 9 Ukraine's jailed opposition leader
Yulia Tymoshenko, whose plight in prison has soured relations
between the country's leadership and the West, was moved to a
local hospital on Wednesday in a high-security police convoy.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has faced growing
criticism over the conviction of Tymoshenko - and the
authorities' refusal to let her travel abroad for treatment for
chronic back pain.
Her transfer from prison in the eastern city of Kharkiv to a
nearby hospital for treatment under the supervision of German
doctors was worked out last week in a compromise.
But Wednesday's early morning transfer seemed unlikely to
relieve pressure on Yanukovich who has been thrown on the
back-foot by sharp Western criticism of his treatment of his
rival.
Tymoshenko, 51, a former prime minister, was jailed last
October for seven years for alleged abuse of power while in
office, a charge she denied.
She says she is the victim of a vendetta by Yanukovich who
narrowly beat her for the presidency in February 2010. The
European Union and the United States have condemned her trial
and sentencing as politically motivated and called for her to be
released.
Outcry in the West intensified after Tymoshenko said she had
been beaten in jail and went on hunger strike on April 20 in
protest against alleged ill-treatment. Authorities have denied
she was mistreated.
Her daughter, Yevgenia, said on Tuesday her mother had
agreed to end her hunger strike under the supervision of a
German doctor in a local hospital.
Reuters eyewitnesses in Kharkiv said Tymoshenko was brought
to a side entrance of the hospital by ambulance on Wednesday
morning in a heavily guarded convoy that included several police
cars.
Two lines of white-coated hospital staff shielded her as she
was carried into the hospital on a stretcher, preventing
journalists and onlookers catching a glimpse of her.
A few supporters nearby shouted out "Freedom for Yulia!"
The state prison service, in a statement, confirmed she had
been moved to hospital "for the course of rehabilitation
recommended by the international medical commission".
YANUKOVICH UNDER PRESSURE
Yanukovich appeared placid and untroubled at World War Two
Victory Day celebrations on Wednesday, despite the growing
political pressure.
Addressing war veterans in Kiev, he spoke of the need to
defend world peace by shunning "populism of all types", but
remained silent about Tymoshenko.
In an embarrassing setback on Tuesday, he called off an
informal summit meeting in Yalta of Central and Eastern European
leaders after several of them said they were staying away
because of the Tymoshenko affair.
He quickly drew fire for this from other opposition figures.
Arseny Yatsenyuk, leader of the Front of Change party, said
cancellation of the Yalta meeting amounted to a "shameful
failure" for Ukraine.
"This leadership is dragging the country and its people with
it into international isolation," Interfax news agency quoted
Yatsenyuk as saying.
Vitaly Klitschko, world heavyweight boxing champion who
heads the Udar party, said: "The leadership clearly has no wish
to change the situation and meet calls by Kiev's European
partners to respect human rights and democratic standards."
Western outrage over the treatment of the charismatic
Tymoshenko, who led the 2004 Orange Revolution street protests
which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency, has led
to threats by European politicians to boycott the European
soccer championships which Ukraine co-hosts next month.
The prestigious, month-long Euro-2012 tournament which
Ukraine is co-hosting with Poland from June 8 to the final in
Kiev on July 1, is meant to showcase the former Soviet republic
as a modern European nation with its heart set on joining the
mainstream.
Some individual Western government ministers now say they
will not attend Euro-2012 matches. European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso has said he has no plans to visit Ukraine
and the other 26 commissioners are following suit.
An EU diplomat said he expected EU foreign ministers to
"harmonise and coordinate" strategy towards Ukraine at a meeting
in Brussels on Monday.
The row over Tymoshenko has already led to the indefinite
shelving of the signing and ratification of landmark political
and free trade agreements with the EU.
(Additional reporting by Sergiy Karazy in Kharkiv; Writing by
Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)