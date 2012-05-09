* Plight of ex-PM causes outcry in West
KIEV, May 9 Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader
Yulia Tymoshenko, whose plight has soured relations between the
country's leadership and the West, was moved to a hospital for
treatment for back pains on Wednesday and ended her hunger
strike.
President Viktor Yanukovich has faced growing criticism over
the conviction of Tymoshenko and the authorities' refusal to let
her travel abroad for treatment for chronic back trouble.
Her transfer from prison in the eastern city of Kharkiv to a
nearby hospital for treatment under the supervision of German
doctors was worked out last week in a compromise.
But it seemed unlikely to relieve pressure on Yanukovich,
who looks increasingly isolated as Ukraine prepares to co-host
Europe's biggest soccer tourament.
Tymoshenko, 51, a former prime minister, was jailed last
October for seven years for alleged abuse of power while in
office, a charge she denied.
She says she is the victim of a vendetta by Yanukovich who
narrowly beat her for the presidency in February 2010. The
European Union and the United States have condemned her trial
and sentencing as politically motivated and want her released.
Outcry in the West intensified after Tymoshenko said she had
been beaten in jail and went on hunger strike on April 20 in
protest against alleged ill-treatment. Authorities deny she was
mistreated.
German doctor Lutz Harms of Berlin's Charite hospital, who
is supervising her treatment, said she ended her hunger strike
after being admitted to the Kharkiv clinic on Wednesday morning.
"We have begun to start a normal process of feeding," Harms
told reporters.
She will take fruit juice at first and then begin to take
solids. Therapy for her back pains will take at least eight
weeks, he said.
Reuters witnesses said Tymoshenko was brought to a side
entrance of the hospital by ambulance in a convoy which included
several police cars. A few supporters nearby shouted out
"Freedom for Yulia!" as she was carried in on a stretcher.
YANUKOVICH UNDER PRESSURE
Yanukovich appeared untroubled at World War Two Victory Day
celebrations on Wednesday, despite the pressure. Addressing
veterans in Kiev, he spoke of the need to defend world peace by
shunning "populism of all types", but remained silent about
Tymoshenko.
In a setback on Tuesday, he called off a meeting in Yalta of
Central and Eastern European leaders after several said they
were staying away because of the Tymoshenko affair.
Arseny Yatsenyuk, leader of the Front of Change party, said
cancellation of the Yalta meeting was a "shameful failure" for
Ukraine.
"This leadership is dragging the country and its people with
it into international isolation," Interfax news agency quoted
him as saying.
Vitaly Klitschko, world heavyweight boxing champion who
heads the Udar party, said: "The leadership clearly has no wish
to change the situation and meet calls by Kiev's European
partners to respect human rights and democratic standards."
Western outrage over the treatment of Tymoshenko, who led
the 2004 Orange Revolution protests which doomed Yanukovich's
first bid for the presidency, has led to threats by European
politicians to boycott the European soccer championships which
Ukraine co-hosts next month.
The month-long Euro-2012 tournament which Ukraine is
co-hosting with Poland from June 8 to the final in Kiev on July
1, is meant to showcase the former Soviet republic as a modern
European nation.
Some Western government ministers now say they will not
attend. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has
said he has no plans to visit Ukraine and the other 26
commissioners are following suit.
An EU diplomat said he expected EU foreign ministers to
"harmonise and coordinate" strategy towards Ukraine at a meeting
in Brussels on Monday.
The row over Tymoshenko has already led to the indefinite
shelving of the signing and ratification of political and free
trade agreements with the EU.
Poland, which has spearheaded efforts to bring its neighbour
closer to the EU, sought to mediate in the confrontation.
Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski urged Ukraine to drop
law allowing politicians to be jailed for decisions taken while
in office.
"In my view, this would not have happened if outdated
regulations that contradict European standards by allowing
prison sentencing for political decisions had been phased out in
time," he told reporters.
