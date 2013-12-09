KIEV Dec 9 Masked men with guns raided the Kiev party headquarters of Ukraine's jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and took a computer server on Monday, spokeswoman Natalia Lysova said.

Lysova blamed police for the raid, but the police denied any involvement. Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said the raid was the work of the SBU state security service, which was unavailable for comment.

The raid occurred amid heightened tension in the Ukrainian capital after hundreds of thousands of people attended a protest rally on Sunday demanding the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovich, Tymoshenko's arch rival.