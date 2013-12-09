INSIGHT-U.S. military marches forward on green energy, despite Trump
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
KIEV Dec 9 Masked men with guns raided the Kiev party headquarters of Ukraine's jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and took a computer server on Monday, spokeswoman Natalia Lysova said.
Lysova blamed police for the raid, but the police denied any involvement. Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said the raid was the work of the SBU state security service, which was unavailable for comment.
The raid occurred amid heightened tension in the Ukrainian capital after hundreds of thousands of people attended a protest rally on Sunday demanding the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovich, Tymoshenko's arch rival.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.