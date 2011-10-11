MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia said on Tuesday that it saw an "obvious anti-Russian subtext" to Ukraine's conviction and sentencing of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko for abuse of office in relation to a 2009 gas deal that she brokered with Russia.

The case is widely regarded in the West as politically orchestrated.

"The gas agreements in question were drawn up in strict compliance with the laws of Russia and Ukraine and the applicable norms of international law," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

"In relation to that we cannot help but notice an obvious anti-Russian subtext to the entire saga." (Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)