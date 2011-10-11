MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia said on Tuesday that it
saw an "obvious anti-Russian subtext" to Ukraine's conviction
and sentencing of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko for
abuse of office in relation to a 2009 gas deal that she brokered
with Russia.
The case is widely regarded in the West as politically
orchestrated.
"The gas agreements in question were drawn up in strict
compliance with the laws of Russia and Ukraine and the
applicable norms of international law," Russia's Foreign
Ministry said in a statement on its website.
"In relation to that we cannot help but notice an obvious
anti-Russian subtext to the entire saga."
