* Yanukovich links rival to contract killing
* Tymoshenko allies condemn president's comments
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, June 13 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich stirred up a storm on Wednesday after linking his
jailed rival, Yulia Tymoshenko, to a contract murder 16 years
ago and indicating he was unmoved by a boycott of Euro 2012
soccer matches by Western governments.
Tymoshenko, who is serving a seven-year sentence for alleged
abuse-of-office when prime minister, has dismissed any link with
the killing of Yevhen Shcherban as "absurd", and supporters on
Wednesday accused the president of acting like a dictator.
The prosecution and conviction of Tymoshenko has led to a
boycott of Euro 2012 matches in Ukraine by some European
politicians, who say her trial was politically motivated.
Ukraine is jointly hosting the European soccer championship
with Poland throughout June and will stage the final in the
capital Kiev on July 1.
Yanukovich's tough words linking Tymoshenko to the 1996
killing of Shcherban, a powerful businessman in eastern Ukraine,
suggested he was ready to ride out the diplomatic protests and
would not bow to pressure to release her even while the country
was acting host to Europe's biggest soccer feast.
Yanukovich, in an interview with reporters this week, said:
"Those violations and crimes that were carried out by
participants of various criminal cases, they were carried out
with the participation of Tymoshenko ... The current authorities
didn't invent it. It all happened."
Asked if this included Shcherban's murder, he replied:
"Including that. There were motives."
In a separate interview with Interfax news agency on
Wednesday, Yanukovich said: "If the court proves Tymoshenko was
involved in the murder of Shcherban, which the press is writing
a lot about now, the case could take a new twist. But, I repeat,
this (decision) is the prerogative of the court and nobody
else's."
"Linking me to the Shcherban case is absurd," Tymoshenko
said in a statement in April. "I believe that people well
understand how poorly this case holds together, who benefits
from it and how absurd it is," she said.
Her party, Batkivshchyna, on Wednesday accused Yanukovich of
acting with the impunity of a dictator.
"These words ... show the total and conclusive collapse of
Ukrainian justice and of the illusory independence of Ukraine's
prosecutor's office and its courts," the party said in a
statement.
"This is a new step in the evolution of a dictator.
Yanukovich has assumed the functions of the investigation and
the courts. The next step will be for Yanukovich to play a
direct role in interrogating Yulia Tymoshenko and torturing
her," it said.
An appeal by Tymoshenko against her conviction for
abuse-of-office is due to be heard on June 26 in Kiev. The day
before, a court in Kharkiv, where she is serving her sentence,
is due to resume hearing another charge against her of tax
evasion and embezzlement.
HAIL OF BULLETS
Shcherban died in a hail of bullets as he stepped from a
plane in the eastern city of Donetsk. The attackers, disguised
as airport mechanics, also killed his wife and several
bystanders.
His killing followed several other murders in Donetsk,
including a football stadium bombing that killed the owner of
Shakhtar Donetsk club, and led to a realignment of political and
business alliances in the key steel- and coal-producing region.
Back then, both Tymoshenko and Yanukovich were big players
in a turbulent region which seethed with intrigue and where
fortunes were made and lost in murky dealings ranging from sales
of state assets to protection rackets, extortion and theft.
Last month, general prosecutor Viktor Pshonka said
Tymoshenko, 51, was being treated as a material witness in the
Shcherban case and investigators were trawling through evidence
in the case, including new testimony from the dead man's son.
Ruslan Shcherban was 19 at the time and survived the attack
by hiding under a car, but he has said recently he has evidence
implicating Tymoshenko.
Tymoshenko was one of the leaders of the 2004 Orange
Revolution which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the
presidency. She went on to serve twice as prime minister.
But she lost the 2010 presidential election to Yanukovich
and after his rise to power Tymoshenko and a number of her
allies in opposition faced corruption-related charges in what
she has described as a campaign of repression.