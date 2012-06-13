* Yanukovich links rival to contract killing
By Richard Balmforth and Timothy Heritage
KIEV, June 13 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich stirred up a storm over his jailed rival Yulia
Tymoshenko on Wednesday by linking her to a 16-year-old murder
case and indicating he was unmoved by a boycott of Euro 2012
soccer matches by Western governments.
But, just hours ahead of a match involving Germany, its
foreign minister urged soccer fans not to forget the jailed
former prime minister as they gathered to watch their country
play the Netherlands.
"I hope that amid all the enthusiasm focused on the leather
ball, the destiny of Yulia Tymoshenko and of all other Ukrainian
opposition activists sitting in jail will not be forgotten," the
minister, Guido Westerwelle, said.
Tymoshenko is serving a seven-year sentence in the Ukrainian
city of Kharkiv where the Germany-Netherlands match was being
played on Wednesday night.
Ukraine is jointly hosting the European soccer championship
with Poland throughout June and will stage the final in the
capital Kiev on July 1.
The prosecution and conviction of Tymoshenko on abuse of
office charges has led to a boycott of the matches in Ukraine by
some European politicians - including those of Germany - who say
Tymoshenko's trial was politically motivated and smacks of
"selective justice".
Westerwelle's words jarred with statements by the Ukrainian
leadership linking Tymoshenko also to the killing of Yevhen
Shcherban, a prominent businessman and politician, in 1996.
Yanukovich made his charge in an interview this week and
told Interfax news agency on Wednesday: "If the court proves
Tymoshenko was involved in the murder of Shcherban, which the
press is writing a lot about now, the case could take a new
twist. But, I repeat, this (decision) is the prerogative of the
court and nobody else's."
Tymoshenko has dismissed any link with Shcherban's killing
as "absurd", and her supporters on Wednesday accused Yanukovich
of acting like a dictator.
Yanukovich's tough words linking Tymoshenko to the murder
suggested he was ready to ride out the diplomatic outcry and
would not bow to pressure to release her even while the country
was acting host to Europe's biggest soccer tournament.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov also linked Tymoshenko to the
crime, saying the company she headed, Unified Energy Systems of
Ukraine, moved onto the scene in Ukraine's Donbass region after
Shcherban's death and made big profits by selling Russian gas at
a mark-up price to local companies.
"So this person (Tymoshenko) is very controversial and those
who want to make a symbol of a fighter for democracy out of her
must first get to grips with the facts," he told Reuters.
"Linking me to the Shcherban case is absurd," Tymoshenko
said in a statement in April. "I believe that people well
understand how poorly this case holds together, who benefits
from it and how absurd it is," she said.
Her party accused Yanukovich of playing the dictator.
"This is a new step in the evolution of a dictator.
Yanukovich has assumed the functions of the investigation and
the courts. The next step will be for Yanukovich to play a
direct role in interrogating Yulia Tymoshenko and torturing
her," Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) said in statement.
An appeal by Tymoshenko against her conviction for
abuse-of-office while prime minister is due to be heard on June
26. Another court is due to resume hearing another charge
against her of tax evasion and embezzlement the day before.
HAIL OF BULLETS
Shcherban died in a hail of bullets as he stepped from a
plane in the city of Donetsk. The attackers, disguised as
airport mechanics, also killed his wife and several bystanders.
His killing followed several other murders in Donetsk,
including a football stadium bombing that killed the owner of
Shakhtar Donetsk club, and led to a realignment of political and
business alliances in the key steel- and coal-producing region.
Back then, both Tymoshenko and Yanukovich were big players
in a turbulent region which seethed with intrigue and where
fortunes were made and lost in murky dealings ranging from sales
of state assets to protection rackets, extortion and theft.
The match between Germany and the Netherlands begins at 1845
GMT on Wednesday at a stadium in Kharkiv not far from a hospital
where Tymoshenko is being treated for back trouble. Her lawyer
said she would be able to hear the roar of the fans from her
guarded room.
Germany has been particularly critical of the Tymoshenko
case and has sent doctors to Kharkiv to help in the treatment.
Her daughter, Yevgenia, made a personal appeal to soccer
fans. "Fans must not forget that they are watching soccer
matches in a country where political opponents like my mother
are held in prison under brutal conditions," she told Germany's
top-selling daily Bild.
"People should use the game in Kharkiv to send a clear
message to Ukrainian President Yanukovich: 'We want freedom for
all political prisoners!', she said.
