LONDON, April 21 Bonds from Ukrainian state-run companies rallied to fresh multi-month highs on Tuesday, after investors saw Ukreximbank's debt restructuring plan as relatively helpful and potentially boding well for future workouts.

Ukreximbank's $750 million bond maturing April 27 rose 9 cents according to Thomson Reuters data after its proposal to extend the bond's maturity by seven years and raise the coupon by 1.25 percentage points.

It is not asking bondholders to write down - or haircut - the principal of the bond.

Ukreximbank's call at a creditor meeting last week for a three-month maturity extension failed to muster enough support, but it has called another meeting next week with a reduced quorum. In a statement, it urged bondholders to vote in favour of its plan by 0900 GMT on April 23.

It also assured them it would pay a $31.4 million coupon due on April 27.

"It's a fairly benign proposal for bondholders, pointing towards recoveries perhaps 40-45 percent higher than for the sovereign," said Richard Segal, emerging debt analyst at Jefferies.

The rally spilled into Ukrexim's 2018 issue which jumped 6 cents to the highest since early December, while a 2018 bond from state-run Oschadbank extended Monday's 7 cent rally.

Ukrainian Railways' 2018 issue rose another 3 cents after rallying 13 cents on Monday following a statement that no haircut would be imposed, and restructuring would merely prolong the bond's tenor.

"There is still some room left on the quasi sovereigns to rally but it's difficult to find any paper as everyone wants to buy it," said Andre Andrijanovs, a credit strategist at Exotix.

Some are puzzled by Ukraine's decision not to impose haircuts on quasi-sovereign bonds. That contrasts with its approach to sovereign debt, where it insists that writing down bonds' coupons and principal is essential to meet a $15.3 billion IMF-approved target.

With the bond maturing next week, Ukrexim had no choice but to offer creditors a sweetener, or risk full-fledged default, analysts said.

Ukraine can also ill afford to prolong restructuring at companies that have a critical role to play in economic recovery, Andrijanovs added.

The Ukrexim effect dragged up sovereign Eurobonds by more than one cent across the curve, but the differing restructuring strategies have caused a price gap with quasi-sovereign bonds.

The former trade around 45 cents - around 20 cents below the quasi-sovereigns.

"Most good news for Oschad, Ukrexim and the railway has been priced in, but I expect the divergence (between sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds) to remain in place," Segal added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)