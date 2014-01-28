WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
called Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday to urge the
government not to declare a state of emergency and work with the
opposition to bring a peaceful end to unrest.
"(Biden) underscored that the U.S. condemns the use of
violence by any side, and warned that declaring a State of
Emergency or enacting other harsh security measures would
further inflame the situation and close the space for a peaceful
resolution," the White House said.
"Underscoring that no time should be lost, the vice
president urged President Yanukovich to pull back riot police
and work with the opposition on immediate measures to
de-escalate tensions between protesters and the government."
