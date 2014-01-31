By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 30 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will meet key Ukrainian opposition figures on Friday on
the sidelines of a security conference in Munich, a senior U.S.
official said on Thursday, his first meeting with some of the
leaders of an anti-government uprising against President Viktor
Yanukovich.
Washington has welcomed talks in recent days between
Yanukovich and the opposition groups to end two months of
protests that began when Yanukovich rejected an EU trade deal in
favor of closer ties and a financial bailout with Russia.
Among those attending the meeting with Kerry is Arseny
Yatsenyuk, a former economy minister and leader of the party of
jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko; former boxing
champion-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko, who leads the Udar
(Punch) party; Petro Poroshenko, a member of parliament; and
Ukrainian pop star Ruslana Lyzhychko.
Yanukovich and opposition leaders agreed in talks on Monday
to repeal some anti-protest laws, a key demand by the
opposition. The sides also agreed that prisoners detained by
police in the unrest should be granted amnesty although
Yanukovich has made this conditional on protesters relinquishing
control of all premises and roads they seized.
In addition, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on
Tuesday after a sharp escalation in street unrest and calls by
the opposition for him to step down.
The senior State Department said the U.S. was "cautiously
optimistic" about the negotiations between the government and
opposition.
Discussions with Kerry would focus on ways to restore calm
and relaunch the political process in Ukraine, including plans
to form a new government, according to the official.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
opposition figures were attending the conference in Munich to
discuss the situation in Ukraine with the international
community.
While in Germany, Kerry will also meet Germany's new Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday in Berlin followed by
talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It is Kerry's first
meeting with Merkel since leaked documents last year revealed
Washington had been spying on EU citizens and bugged Merkel's
mobile phone.
Later in Munich Kerry will also meet his Russian counterpart
Sergei Lavrov before being joined by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon and special envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who has just led the
first round of Syria talks in Geneva aimed at ending the
country's three-year civil war.
Kerry pressed Lavrov this week to step up pressure on
Damascus to give up its chemical weapons. The United States on
Thursday accused Syria of dragging its feet in giving up its
chemical arsenal, saying that just 4 percent of its deadliest
chemical agents had been shipped out of the country under a UN
agreement.
A meeting between Kerry and EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton is expected to focus on the next round of talks
with Iran that could lead to a definitive settlement to a
decade-old nuclear standoff. The talks between six world powers
and Iran are expected to start within a few weeks.