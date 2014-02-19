WASHINGTON Feb 19 The United States on Wednesday imposed visa bans on 20 senior Ukrainian government officials believed to be responsible for a violent crackdown against protesters, a senior State Department official said.

The senior official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, would not name the individuals affected by the U.S. visa ban.

"Today we moved to restrict visas to some 20 senior members of the Ukrainian government and other individuals we consider responsible for ordering human rights abuses related to political oppression in Ukraine," the official said.