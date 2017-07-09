UPDATE 6-Oil rises slightly, but growing global supply a worry
* Crude prices down 17 percent this year (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds context, changes dateline from LONDON, changes byline)
KIEV, July 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that Russia must take the first steps to de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine, adding that Washington's primary goal is the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity.
On a maiden official visit to Ukraine, Tillerson also said the United States would explore ways of changing the status quo in the Ukraine crisis, and said Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election still impeded better relations with Moscow. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Stamp)
NEW YORK, July 10 The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-month high against the yen on Monday and global equity markets rallied, lifted by robust economic data from Germany and renewed interest in U.S. technology stocks spurred by an Amazon Prime online sale event.
ISTANBUL, July 10 Turkey warned Greek Cypriots on Friday not to make a grab for energy reserves around the divided island and President Tayyip Erdogan told oil companies to be careful they did not lose a "friend" by joining in.