GENEVA Aug 30 Swiss-based Vitol has signed an agreement with London-based investment group EastOne to develop gas fields in the Ukraine, the companies said in a statement, as the energy trader seeks to increase its stake in the world's fastest growing fuel.

The latest deal was signed between Vitol's subsidiary Arawak and Eastone's Ukraine-based independent gas producer Geo Alliance which has permits in the country's eastern Dnieper-Donets basin, the firms said on Wednesday.

Vitol, the world's top oil trader, has been expanding its portfolio of natural gas assets and said earlier this month it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding alongside Italy's Eni to develop an offshore gas block in Ghana.

Vitol already has natural gas assets in Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan and is seeking other growth opportunities in Africa and the former Soviet Union.

Gas discoveries in East Africa and Australia have lured in new players who are set to challenge decades-old monopolies of traditional oil and gas powers. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)