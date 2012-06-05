MOSCOW, June 5 Ukraine will repay $1 billion
borrowed from VTB and issue a further $1 billion in
two-year bonds with a coupon of 7.95 percent to the Russian
lender, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"These will be two-year bonds - probably external. VTB will
get them," First Deputy Finance Minister Anatoly Myarkovsky
said.
Sources close to VTB had said the state-controlled Russian
bank wanted to roll over part of a $2 billion Ukrainian loan and
receive the remainder in market-tradable securities.
The two sides held talks last week on the loan arrangement,
amid continuing pressure from the International Monetary Fund on
the Ukrainian government to reform subsidised gas prices to
unblock a stalled financial aid package.
