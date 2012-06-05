(Adds background)
KIEV, June 5 Ukraine will repay $1 billion
borrowed from VTB and issue a further $1 billion in
two-year bonds with a coupon of 7.95 percent to the Russian
lender, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"These will be two-year bonds - probably external. VTB will
get them," First Deputy Finance Minister Anatoly Myarkovsky
said.
Sources close to VTB had said the state-controlled Russian
bank wanted to roll over part of a $2 billion Ukrainian loan
that was to fall due on Wednesday and receive the remainder in
market-tradable securities.
The two sides held talks last week on the loan refinancing,
amid continuing pressure from the International Monetary Fund on
the cash-strapped Ukrainian government to hike subsidised gas
prices to unblock a stalled financial aid package.
Myarkovsky said that the Finance Ministry had enough cash on
hand to cope with a spike in external debt service payments that
has raised concerns among Ukraine's creditors.
"We have 21 billion hryvnias ($2.4 billion) on our accounts.
We have dollars worth the equivalent of another 12 billion
hryvnias ($1.4 billion)," Myarkovsky said.
Ukraine will also be able to redeem a $500 million Eurobond
towards the end of June, he said. Ukraine's budget foresees
total foreign debt redemptions of $3.5 billion this year.
