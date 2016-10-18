KIEV Oct 18 The World Bank has approved a $500
million loan guarantee for Ukraine that will allow state energy
firm Naftogaz to buy gas from Europe this winter, Finance
Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Tuesday.
This follows a decision by the International Monetary Fund
to disburse a third tranche of aid worth $1 billion under a
$17.5 billion bailout programme in September.
"I welcome today's decision of the Board of the World Bank
to provide guarantees for a Naftogaz loan of $500 million for
the purchase of gas," Danylyuk wrote on Facebook. "This will
allow us to safely get through the heating season."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "no wonders" should be
expected at talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine
which she will host on Wednesday. Ukraine and the West accuse
Moscow of fomenting a pro-Russian rebellion; Russia denies the
accusation.
(Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)