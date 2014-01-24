UPDATE 2-South Africa's ANC says must end corruption, infighting to curb decline
* Zuma succession fight set to cause further divisions (Adds details, ANC leader, analyst quotes)
KIEV Jan 24 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who is faced with mass unrest against his rule, on Friday promised to reshuffle the government next week, Interfax news agency said.
Yanukovich, in comments to church leaders, also said that anti-protest laws rushed through parliament last week would be amended.
Referring to a special session of parliament scheduled to take place next Tuesday, he said: "We will take a decision at this session. The President will sign a decree and we will reshuffle the government in order to find the best possible professional government team."
* Zuma succession fight set to cause further divisions (Adds details, ANC leader, analyst quotes)
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.