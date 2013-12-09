KIEV Dec 9 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, facing mass street protests over his U-turn in policy away from Europe towards Russia, on Monday backed a call for talks involving the opposition to work out a compromise, his website said.

It said Ukraine's first president, Leonid Kravchuk, had proposed an "all-national round table" to find a compromise to the situation in which representatives from the authorities and the opposition would take part.

"Viktor Yanukovich has supported this initiative. In his opinion, such a round-table can become a platform for mutual understanding," the website said.