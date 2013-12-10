KIEV Dec 10 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, speaking on television after more than two weeks of
street unrest over his U-turn away from the European Union
towards Russia, said on Tuesday there was no alternative to
restoring trade relations with Moscow.
While asserting that Ukraine still wanted integration with
the EU, he said: "We cannot talk about the future without
talking about restoring trade relations with Russia."
Yanukovich, seated with three former presidents of Ukraine
as he spoke, said it was time to turn a "shameful page" in
Ukraine's history - a reference to the unrest in which hundreds
of thousands of people have demonstrated in central Kiev and
police have been criticised for a crackdown on protesters.
But he made no sign of changing his policy nor any
indication he would give in to opposition calls for the
dismissal of his government or call early elections.
Nor did he give any details of a meeting with Russian
President Vladimir Putin last Friday which have fuelled
opposition suspicions that he may be readying to take Ukraine
into a Moscow-led customs union in return for dumping a trade
pact with the EU.
Referring to the unrest in which the police have been
criticised for heavy-handedness, he said: "There have been
violations on Independence Square - these must be assessed and
the guilty must be held responsible on both sides."
Independence Square in central Kiev is the focal point of a
protest encampment of tents and barricades.