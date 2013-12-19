KIEV Dec 19 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on Thursday criticised opposition leaders, who have
brought tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets, for
harbouring their own political ambitions and conducting
"revolutionary" actions.
"Personal ambitions have to be kept in check. I am
categorically against politicians who have initiated
revolutionary actions," he told a televised news conference.
"We have a constitution and law - wait for the elections and
the Ukrainian people will have the last word," he told a
televised news conference.