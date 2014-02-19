KIEV Feb 19 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Wednesday he had agreed a "truce" with opposition leaders, after street violence in which at least 26 people were killed, and a start to negotiations to end further bloodshed.

A statement on the presidential website said that during talks with the three main opposition leaders Yanukovich had agreed firstly a truce and secondly "the start to negotiations with the aim of ending bloodshed, and stabilising the situation in the state in the interests of social peace."