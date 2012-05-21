* Cuts Kingfisher to "hold" from "buy", target price to 290p
from 340p
* Trims Next target price to 3,000p from 3,300p
* Slashes Home Retail target price to 70p from 95p
May 21 U.K. retailers are likely to be hurt by a
slowdown in orders from European markets and the difficult
trading conditions, said Seymour Pierce as it downgraded the
general retail sector to "underweight".
Seymour downgraded Europe's biggest home improvements
retailer, Kingfisher, to "hold" from "buy" citing weaker
trading in its core markets, including France, UK, China and
Poland.
The brokerage also cut its price target on Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, Next, to 3,000 pence
from 3,300 pence, and on the country's biggest household goods
retailer, Home Retail, to 70 pence from 95 pence.
European retailers are struggling as disposable incomes are
squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures, and shoppers fret over the implications of
the euro zone debt crisis.
"Internet sales will continue to cannabalise store-based
revenues and lead to a general softening in prices. Gross
margins are expected to be flat at best in a competitive market
and costs are still rising," analyst Freddie George wrote in a
note to clients.
George slashed his earnings outlook for a number of
retailers, including Home Retail and Marks and Spencer Group Plc
, to reflect a more difficult UK trading environment.
British designer clothing brand Ted Baker, fashion
retailers ASOS and SuperGroup, and mother and
baby products retailer Mothercare are among those who
are likely to see a negative earnings impact from their exposure
to Europe, said the analyst.
The European retail sector index was up 0.01 percent
at 234.04 points at 0840 GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)