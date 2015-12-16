KIEV Dec 16 Ukraine will suspend trade with Crimea in 30 days time, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday, adding that restoring electricity to the peninsula will be a seprate issue.

Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering blackouts after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up in November, worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The stand-off prompted Russia to suspend coal exports to Ukraine in retaliation, while Ukraine said it would suspend cargo shipments to Crimea.

"In accordance with the decision by the cabinet, which will come into effect in 30 days ... supplying goods, work, services to Crimea is banned," Yatseniuk said in a government meeting.

"As far as electricity is concerned, these supplies can be provided exclusively based on a decision by the Security and Defence Council," he said, (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)