ISTANBUL Nov 7 Turkish food maker Ulker Biskuvi's net profit rose 16 percent to 35.6 million lira ($15.8 million) in the third quarter.

The biscuit and chocolate maker's net profit was 30.8 million lira in the same period a year earlier. Sales rose to 672.7 million lira in the quarter from 652.1 million lira a year ago, according to an income statement posted with the Istanbul stock exchange.

Ulker's parent company Yildiz Holding also owns Godiva Chocolatier. (1 US dollar = 2.2590 Turkish lira) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)