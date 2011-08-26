ISTANBUL Aug 26 Turkish food group Ulker, whose
Ulker Biskuvi unit is buying shares in Ulker Cikolata
in a consolidation process, will raise sales to 2.5 billion lira
($1.4 billion) in 2011, parent company Yildiz Holding's chief
financial officer said on Friday.
Ulker sales stood at 2.3 billion lira in 2010. As a whole,
Yildiz Holding sales are seen rising 10-12 percent in 2011 from
10.5 billion lira in 2010, he said.
Yildiz CFO Cem Karakas also told reporters the company was
in talks with Japan's Nissin on a joint production
partnership which were expected to be completed within a month.
He said the group's packaging company Polinas would be ready
for an initial public offering, planned for 40 percent of the
company, when third quarter results are released, but the exact
timing was unclear.
($1 = 1.757 Turkish Lira)
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir)